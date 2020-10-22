Jimmy Don Herrin, age 82, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Mr. Herrin is survived by his family, wife, Katherine Herrin of Denison, TX; daughter, Laura Kay Sloan of Howe, TX; step sons, William Guernsen of Denison, TX; Burton Guernsen of Sherman, TX; and one grandson.

Funeral service for Mr. Herrin will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brett Castle officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store