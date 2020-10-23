Jimmy Don Herrin, age 82, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Herrin leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Katherine Herrin of Denison, TX; daughter, Laura Kay Sloan of Howe, TX; step son, William Guernsey of Denison, TX; step daughter, Terry Slaten and husband, Ronnie of Calera, OK; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Odessa Herrin, and step son, Burton Guernsey.
Funeral service for Mr. Herrin will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brett Castle officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Family and friends will gather to visit at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, before funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Slaten, Micah Slaten, Matthew Slaten, Ron Duffell Jr., Anderson David Duffell, and Glenn Coker.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.