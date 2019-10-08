|
On Saturday, October 5, 2019, the Lord called Jimmy Harp, 71. of Pottsboro to his heavenly home.
Mr. Harp entered this world on June 12, 1948, in Russellville, Alabama the son of James Odell and JoAnna (Riner) Harp. He married Molly Lou Cropp the two were united in married for over 30 years and shared three children, Timothy, Tammi, and Taralynn. Jimmy loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He fished competitively in bass tournaments. He was a member of the American Varmint Association and Texoma Bass Club. He is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Jimmy was the owner/operator of a successful business in construction, Jim Harp Drywall. Jimmy had many other hobbies as well. Among them were watching old westerns, riding in the golf cart and causing mischief with Jesse Cropp, and playing cards and drinking beer. But he truly enjoyed making memories with his family. Although his passing leaves a void in all of our lives, he will live on forever in our hearts.
His memory will be cherished by his family, daughter, Tammi and Doyle Roy of Pottsboro, TX; daughter, Taralynn Jones of Pottsboro, TX; daughter-in-law, Tammy Harp of Pottsboro, TX; grandchildren, Danielle and Chase Curry of Pottsboro, TX; Brittany Harp of Denison, TX; Doyle and Nikki Roy Jr. of Pottsboro, TX; Harley and Alex Webb of Oklahoma City, OK; Sierra and Jarrett Bozeman of Frisco, TX; and John Jones of Frisco, TX; an abundance of great-grandchildren; beloved pet, Tilly the poodle and close friend, Robert Cogburn.
He was reunited in heaven with his only son, Timothy Harp, beloved parents, James Odell and JoAnna Harp, Biological father, William D. Beard, and the mother of his children, Betty Joyce.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Georgetown Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Hancock officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Seven Sisters and Guardian Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019