Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Georgetown Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Harp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Harp

Send Flowers
Jimmy Harp Obituary
Jimmy Harp, 71, of Pottsboro, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sherman.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Georgetown Cemetery. Pastor Bobby Hancock will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammi Roy of Pottsboro, and Taralynn Jones of Pottsboro; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.