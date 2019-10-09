|
Jimmy Harp, 71, of Pottsboro, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sherman.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Georgetown Cemetery. Pastor Bobby Hancock will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his daughters, Tammi Roy of Pottsboro, and Taralynn Jones of Pottsboro; ten grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019