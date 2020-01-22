Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Jimmy Jones Obituary
Jimmy ("Jim") Frederick Jones passed away January 16, 2020 at the age 86. Jim is survived by his wife Jo Ellen (Isbell) Jones of the home; sisters Margaret Beth Colby of Tishomingo, Oklahoma and Kay Newmaster of Ada, Oklahoma; children Tonya Jones, Debra Jenkins of Durant, Oklahoma, Barbara Henderson of Lander, Wyoming, James Bates of the home and Eve Spaulding of Norman, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. There will be a memorial service for Jim on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Fairview Baptist Church (1200 W. University Blvd, Durant, Oklahoma). Private service will be held for interment.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020
