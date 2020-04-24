Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMY PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMY LEE PALMER


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIMMY LEE PALMER Obituary
Jim was 88 years old. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Artie C. Palmer; and step-sister Suzye Marino of Irving, Texas. Jim was pre-deceased by a stepson, Bill Cardenas.
He worked in the Coast Guard for 42 years and also worked for TXU for 32 years. Jim also prepared taxes at H&R Block for 27 years in Farmers Branch.
While attending Denison High School he played football.
Interment will be at DFW National Cemetery. Make any donations to the Salvation Army or .
Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIMMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -