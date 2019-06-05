Funeral services for Jimmy Marvin Raper will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Waldo Funeral Home. Judge Horace Groff will officiate. Private committal services will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Denison. Mr. Raper, 79, passed away Monday, June 3 at the Paris Healthcare Center.

Jim was born January 8, 1940 in Marfa, Texas to the late O.T. and Virginia (Watts) Raper. He was a lifelong carpenter and owned Metroplex Design Builder for many years. Jimmy was a Christian of the Baptist faith and had most recently attended church in Plano. He was a passionate hunter and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

Mr. Raper is survived by three sons, Jimmy Raper Jr of Mesquite, Howard Todd Raper of Sherman, and Justin Wade Raper of Plano; one great-granddaughter, Brittany Raper of Sherman; brother, Jerry Raper of Denison; three sisters, Emma Lou Raper of Sherman, Shirley Brown of Mustang, Okla, and Janet Brown of Denison; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Frankie and Roberta Waymire. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ralph Raper.

