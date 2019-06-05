Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Waldo Funeral Home
Jimmy Marvin Raper


Jimmy Marvin Raper Obituary
Funeral services for Jimmy Marvin Raper will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Waldo Funeral Home. Judge Horace Groff will officiate. Private committal services will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Denison. Mr. Raper, 79, passed away Monday, June 3 at the Paris Healthcare Center.
Jim was born January 8, 1940 in Marfa, Texas to the late O.T. and Virginia (Watts) Raper. He was a lifelong carpenter and owned Metroplex Design Builder for many years. Jimmy was a Christian of the Baptist faith and had most recently attended church in Plano. He was a passionate hunter and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Mr. Raper is survived by three sons, Jimmy Raper Jr of Mesquite, Howard Todd Raper of Sherman, and Justin Wade Raper of Plano; one great-granddaughter, Brittany Raper of Sherman; brother, Jerry Raper of Denison; three sisters, Emma Lou Raper of Sherman, Shirley Brown of Mustang, Okla, and Janet Brown of Denison; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Frankie and Roberta Waymire. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ralph Raper.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 5, 2019
