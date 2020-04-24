|
|
Born 11/ 11/1931
Passed 4/19/2020
Jim was 88 years old. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Artie C. Palmer; and half-sister Suzye Marino of Irving, Texas. Jim was pre-deceased by a stepson, Bill Cardenas.
He worked in the Coast Guard for 42 years and also worked for TXU for 32 years. Jim also prepared taxes at H&R Block for 27 years in Farmers Branch.
While attending Denison High School he played football.
Interment will be at DFW National Cemetery. Make any donations to the Salvation Army or .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020