Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JIMMY PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JIMMY PALMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JIMMY PALMER Obituary
Born 11/ 11/1931
Passed 4/19/2020

Jim was 88 years old. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Artie C. Palmer; and half-sister Suzye Marino of Irving, Texas. Jim was pre-deceased by a stepson, Bill Cardenas.
He worked in the Coast Guard for 42 years and also worked for TXU for 32 years. Jim also prepared taxes at H&R Block for 27 years in Farmers Branch.
While attending Denison High School he played football.
Interment will be at DFW National Cemetery. Make any donations to the Salvation Army or .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JIMMY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -