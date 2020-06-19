JIMMY PUCKETT

Jimmy Emery William Puckett, 77, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Mr. Puckett is survived by his family, son, Jimmy W. Puckett Jr of Carlisle, PA; daughters, Carolin Shubert of Sherman, TX; Jamy Leemann of Denison, TX; April Arena of Sour Lake, Texas; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral service for Mr. Puckett will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jared Thornhill officiating. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. There is no set time for family visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

