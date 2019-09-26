|
|
Jimmy Ray Cotten of Van Alstyne died at the age of 71 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at his home. Jimmy was born August 3, 1948 in Sherman, TX to James Horace Cotten and Billie Mitchell. He is survived by his sister, Billie Bratcher of Lewisville TX; cousins, Karol Hughes (and husband Keith) of Gordonville, TX, Kay LaBoon of Sherman TX, Connie Gidney of Allen TX, and Pam Lancaster (and husband Gary) of Enchanted Oaks TX. Jimmy graduated Wylie High School, and East Texas College at Commerce. He worked in sales in the electronic industry and was an avid fisherman.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Palladium Van Alstyne, 870 Blassingame Ave., in Van Alstyne with Pastor Bob Lothenore, officiating.
Services are under the direction Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019