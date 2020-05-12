|
|
Jimmie Ray Huntsman – Jimmy went to Heaven, May 5, 2020, age 84. He was born Feb. 14, 1936 in Cloud Chief, Oklahoma to Roy Birch Huntsman and Lura Burnett (Burnett) Huntsman. He was his Mother's Valentine gift. She got him back for a Mother's Day gift on May 5, 2020.
He graduated from school in Trenton, TX. Jimmy married Charlotte Allison in March of 1977. He worked at Burlington Mills in Sherman, TX for 24 years, then the mills in Conway, AR, mills in Monticello, AR and Monroe, GA, where he stayed for 12 years.
Jimmy then moved back to Sherman, TX to work for Sears for 17 years, finally retiring from Magna Fab, in Howe in March 2019.
Jimmy was a member of the Men's Sunday School class at First Baptist in Howe. His biggest joy was going there and eating doughnuts with his friends on Sunday mornings. He enjoyed going to Grandy's on the 3rd Sunday to eat breakfast with his Burlington friends. Jimmy was a member of Mason Lodge #117 in Sherman for 60 years. He received a certificate of achievement and a pin for his 60 years of service. Jimmy loved his dog, Blondie, a four-pound ball of white hair.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Charlotte; children, Glenda Sue Prichard; son, David Ray and wife Kim, son, Jayson Kyle Huntsman and wife Tarha of Sacramento, CA. (he is a major in the Air Force and a pilot for Southwest Airlines); stepson, Ben McCaleb and wife Linda; stepdaughter, Sharon Cummins; grandson, Tyler and wife Reeca; granddaughter, Lauren and husband Cass O'Rear of United Arab Emirates; grandson, Brian Prichard and wife Megan; granddaughter, Hannah Prichard; 2 step grandsons, Kristopher and Jeremy Cummins of Oklahoma; 5 great grandsons, 1 great granddaughter; 2 step great grandsons, 2 step great granddaughters; sister-in-law, Dollie Huntsman and several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ruth Helen Williams and Betty Faye Bankston; brothers, George, Hubert, Herbert, Billy and Bobby Huntsman.
Visitation will be held Wednesday May 13, 2020 5-7pm at Waldo Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday May 14, 2020 1pm at Waldo Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Westhill Cemetery in Sherman. Art Rayburn will officiate.
The online register can be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020