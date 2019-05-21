A celebration of life for Jimmy Reed Davis, 73, of Liberty, Okla., who passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Sherman, Texas after a 9-year battle with cancer, will be held Tuesday, May 21, 10 a.m. at Yarnaby Assembly of God. Bro. Rick Ring and Bro. Herbert Davis will officiate. Family and friends visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Colbert, Oklahoma.

Jimmy Reed was born Oct. 8, 1945, in Yuba, Oklahoma, to John M. (Dollie) and Anna Lee Davis. He married Kathy Whittlesey on June. 11, 1965, in Lamasco, Texas, and together they raised 2 children. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and Papa to their family. During his career he had been a jockey, horse trainer, owner and manager of Sonic Drive In, and a Realtor. Jimmy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Dollie and Anna Lee Davis; brothers Peter Joe, John David, James 'Bone', and Herbert Davis; and sister, Mary June Orr.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Kathy Davis of Liberty, Okla; son Shane Davis and wife DeAnn of Kemp, Okla; daughter Shannon and husband Sean Hammel of Tyler; and grandchildren, Victoria, Tanner, Olivia, Taylor, and Kai; along with other relatives and a host of friends.

Interment will be in Rosewood Cemetery in Achille.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Graham, Earl Wayne Davis, Michael Manry, Mike Pulliam, Micah Pulliam, and Steve Pennington.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2019