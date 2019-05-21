Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street P.O. Box 2254
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street P.O. Box 2254
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Yarnaby Assembly of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Reed Davis


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy Reed Davis Obituary
A celebration of life for Jimmy Reed Davis, 73, of Liberty, Okla., who passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Sherman, Texas after a 9-year battle with cancer, will be held Tuesday, May 21, 10 a.m. at Yarnaby Assembly of God. Bro. Rick Ring and Bro. Herbert Davis will officiate. Family and friends visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Colbert, Oklahoma.
Jimmy Reed was born Oct. 8, 1945, in Yuba, Oklahoma, to John M. (Dollie) and Anna Lee Davis. He married Kathy Whittlesey on June. 11, 1965, in Lamasco, Texas, and together they raised 2 children. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and Papa to their family. During his career he had been a jockey, horse trainer, owner and manager of Sonic Drive In, and a Realtor. Jimmy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Dollie and Anna Lee Davis; brothers Peter Joe, John David, James 'Bone', and Herbert Davis; and sister, Mary June Orr.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Kathy Davis of Liberty, Okla; son Shane Davis and wife DeAnn of Kemp, Okla; daughter Shannon and husband Sean Hammel of Tyler; and grandchildren, Victoria, Tanner, Olivia, Taylor, and Kai; along with other relatives and a host of friends.
Interment will be in Rosewood Cemetery in Achille.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Graham, Earl Wayne Davis, Michael Manry, Mike Pulliam, Micah Pulliam, and Steve Pennington.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now