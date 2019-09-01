|
Texoma has lost one of its treasures, but Heaven has gained an Angel.
Jimmy Weldon Reynolds was born February 21, 1953, in Denison, Texas. He left this earth to be with Jesus on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Jimmy is survived by his children: his daughter Ashley and husband Jimmy Nolan, and his son, Jeremy and wife Alison Reynolds and the children's mother, Dorinda Henslee Martin, all of Austin, Texas; His mother Lora Faye Reynolds, and beloved sister (Sissy to all) Linda and husband Sammy Sinor both of Denison, Texas; His nieces Shawna and husband Tony Baio their son Mitchelletti, and Tina and husband Ronnie Rowland and their children Taylor and Ronnie Thorne; he also leaves behind his beloved fur-children Bevo and Zoey. He is preceded in death by his father, Weldon Reynolds and former father-in-law, Tom Henslee.
Jimmy spent his childhood in Kemp, Oklahoma jumping off the bridge at Carpenter's Bluff, and playing outside amongst other childhood adventures. He moved to Denison in the 7th grade where he met some of his best life long friends. He graduated from Denison High School (Class of 1971) and Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1975.
Mr. Jim as he was known to many, worked as a chemist for Oscar Meyer then many years for Kraft Foods in Sherman before founding Growing Smart Learning Center in 1992. Jimmy was a member and formerly served as a Deacon at Luella First Baptist Church where he ifluenced many young lives in teaching the gospel as a Sunday School teacher.
Nothing gave Jimmy greater joy than spending time with his friends and family, the term "people-person," does not begin to cover the depth of his spirit. He always wore a smile on his face and his heart on his sleeve, contributing to the betterment and well being of everyone around him. He exuded an unmeasureable amount of positivity that was as contagious as his smile and those lucky enough to have known him are better for it.
Jimmy was an island man at heart. He loved spending time by the pool listening to Jimmy Buffett. Jimmy's most fun times were traveling with his family from the clear waters of Virgin Gorda to Key West and Mexico to name a few. His favorite place on earth was Hawaii, which we're certain that's where his island wear obsession came from. He liked the brights lights of Vegas, going to see live shows and trying his hand at the slots, which he once got so lucky as to win a new Cadillac! Jimmy also LOVED Christmas. The birth of our Lord is the MOST wonderful time of the year! He was happiest on Christmas morning where every year he would dress up as "Santa Dad" and be surrounded by his family in celebrating.
He loved like he lived - never holding anything back. He was honest, sweet, caring, and kind and he fought with his zest and love of life until he was ready to go home to Jesus.
The family expresses extreme gratitude to the health care professionals that assisted Jimmy for their loving care and support and all of his friends and family that visited him.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, September 3rd, at Fisher Funeral Home, 604 Main Street, Denison, Texas 75020.
Interment will follow in Kemp Cemetery. Visitation (island attire welcomed) will be held Monday, September 2nd, at Fisher Funeral Home from 4 to 6 pm. We invite family and close friends to join in fellowship to remember the fun times we all had with Jimmy after visitation at Rustico Fine Mexican Cuisine, 506 West Chestnut Street,
Denison, Texas 75020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in his name to Luella First Baptist Church would be appreciated.
Condolences may be registered at www.fisherfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019