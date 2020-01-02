|
|
J.L. Varley, Jr., age 89 of Walnut Springs, passed away on December 29, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Walnut Springs Baptist Church. Brady Dempsey will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Walnut Springs. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Friday, January 3, 2020, at Lawson Memorial Chapel in Walnut Springs.
Jesse Lincoln Varley Jr, was born September 11, 1930, in Collinsville, TX to Jessie Lincoln Varley Senior and Marcella Emmons-Varley. JL attended college at North Texas State in Denton, TX where he met and married Mary Heartsill from Walnut Springs. He graduated with a degree in education in 1952. Soon after, he and Mary moved to Leuders, Texas where Rita Ann and Dale Russell were born. In 1955 they moved to Andrews, Texas where Susan was born. JL worked in Andrews for 27 years as a 7th grade industrial arts teachers until he retired in 1982. He loved working with leather and wood. He was a skilled craftsman, builder, and repairman. He was an avid gun collector and loved to hunt and fish. He retired on his ranch outside of Walnut Springs where his grandchildren loved to visit him. He will be loved and remembered by them and their parents for the hours of board games and outdoor fun enjoyed when at the ranch. JL is survived by his wife Mary, their 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by 3 older siblings, Amos Howard, Rita Bell, and Roy Laverne. He will greatly missed by the family and many friends made over the years.
Words of comfort and peace can be sent to the family at www.lawsonfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were made by Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, Texas 254-435-2792.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020