Jo Ann Bigham, 78, of Durant, Oklahoma, passed away August 22, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Sam R. Bigham of Durant, Oklahoma; son, Shannon Bigham of Diamondale, Michigan; daughter, Kimberly Sawyer of The Colony, Texas; daughter, Cindi Jobe of Royse City, Texas; four grandchildren; and also survived by sisters, Karla Rice of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Carol Love of Lone Grove, Oklahoma, and Laura Southerland of Lone Grove, Oklahoma.

A memorial service will be held at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel at 10:00 AM Wednesday August 26, 2020 with Pastor Jesse West officiating.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

