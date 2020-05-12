Home

Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Graveside service
Private
Preston Bend Cemetery
More Obituaries for JO ANN HILLIARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JO ANN HILLIARD

JO ANN HILLIARD Obituary
DENISON–Jo Ann (Wilkerson) Hilliard, 85 years old, left this earth to go to her heavenly home on May 10, 2020. She passed away peacefully with family by her side at Grayson Place Assisted Living where she lived for the past 4 years. Jo Ann was born on November 16, 1934 to Myrtle Olena Jones. In the first years of her life she was raised by her mother and grandparents "Ma and Pa Jones" whom she deeply loved. At age 4, Jo Ann was lovingly adopted by L.D. Wilkerson when he married her mother. Shortly after graduating high school Jo Ann met and fell in love with the love of her life, James Ernest Hilliard. After 3 dates, the two were married on November 26, 1953. This union lasted 48 years until Jimmy's passing in January of 2001. Jimmy and Jo Ann had 3 children: James Edward Hilliard, Ray Gene Hilliard and Teri Ann (Hilliard)Zint. Jo Ann was a long-time member of Georgetown Baptist Church.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James Ernest Hilliard; her mother, Myrtle Olena Wilkerson; her adoptive father, L.D. Wilkerson and nephew, Joseph Wilkerson.
Due to the concern for the COVID-19 emergency, a small graveside service will be held for her with family only, at 12 Noon on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Preston Bend Cemetery with Reverend Bobby Hancock officiating.
Jo Ann is survived by her children, James Edward Hilliard (Georgia), Gene Hilliard, Teri (Hilliard) Zint, and grandchildren, Matthew Hilliard, Kyle Hilliard, Taylor Zint (Blair), Tanner Zint (Kayla), Mallory Zint (Matt), Olivia Zint, and one great grandchild, Logan Farrell; her brothers, Gayle Wilkerson (Glenda) and Robbie Wilkerson (Laressie) and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family would like any donations to be made to Georgetown Baptist Church, 207 W. Georgetown Rd., Pottsboro, TX 75076 in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 12, 2020
