Jo Ann Kay Smith, 78, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman.
Mrs. Smith was born December 4, 1941 in Pfeifer, Kansas, the daughter of Alex and Irene (Hentges) Burgardt. She married the love of her life, Lee Smith in Mexico. Jo Ann loved her family and they always came first to her. She loved to cook, decorate cakes, and enjoy to read, especially Cowboy books. Jo Ann loved the Lord and was a member of Country Chapel Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. Smith leaves behind her beloved family, husband of 54 years, Lee Smith of Denison, TX; son, Chad Smith and wife, Carly of Melissa, TX; grandsons, Hunter Petersen of Denison, TX and Joseph Luck of Denison, TX; brother, David Burgardt of Wichita, KS; and sister, Sharon Burgardt of St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Jo Ann Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
