Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery Chapel
Jo Ann Kay Smith, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her family, husband, Lee Smith of Denison, TX; son, Chad Smith of Melissa, TX; two grandsons, brother, David Burgardt of Wichita, KS; and sister, Sharon Burgardt of St. Louis, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery Chapel. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time at the chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020
