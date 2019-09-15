|
|
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -
Joan Reeves Elliott passed away peacefully from her earthly home on September 12, 2019, 5 days before her 89th birthday.
She is now with her Lord and Savior and reunited with her beloved husband, George and sweet daughter, Elaine.
Joan was born on September 17, 1930 in Luling, Texas. Soon after, she was lovingly adopted by Mr. and Mrs. D. H. Reeves.
Joan had a full and purpose filled life. She and her husband loving took care of their daughter Elaine during her illness. Joan retired from AT&T and moved back with her family to Van Alstyne where they were members at First Baptist Church. She was very active in the church and taught the Ruth Sunday School class for many years. She also was a member of the Eastern Star. Joan was very involved in the community and politically active throughout her life.
Joan had a love for playing the piano as well as writing Christian music. She wrote the words and music for Resurrection Morning and she love to sing it for friends and family.
The service will be Monday, September 16, 2019 at 3:00pm at Scoggins Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at 2:00pm prior to the service. Rev Jimmy Tarrant will be officiating at the service with burial at the Elliott Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway. Van Alstyne. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019