Joan Elaine Phifer King, 68, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away on Saturday, June 13th, 2020, at home. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 20th, 2020, in the Dannel Funeral Home Chapel in Sherman, TX.

Joan was born in McAlester, OK to Burl and Clara Lee Phifer on June 23, 1951. She graduated from Savanna High School in 1969. She married David Michael King on July 14th, 1972 in McAlester, OK. In 1977, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She worked as a produce associate for Kroger, Tom Thumb, and Sam's for over 20 years. She was involved in supporting the Denison High volleyball team while her daughters were in school. She volunteered countless hours doing concessions at volleyball matches, as well as Waterloo softball fields. Later on, Joan was an avid supporter during Laney's swim meets and Jaxon's athletic events, and became simply known as "Nawna", to all of their teammates, friends, and families. She and David enjoyed playing Bingo with friends at Flamingo, K.C. Hall, and the V.F.W.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband of over 43 years, David, her brother Rick Phifer, sister Jean Gillin, and her parents, Burl and Clara Lee Phifer. Joan is survived by her daughter, Elaine and son-in-law Josh Recer of Pottsboro, Kristie and Greg Brown: brother, Bob Phifer of Savanna, OK, brother in law and sister in law, Ray and Rachel Morris of Amarillo, TX: Granddaughter and Grandson, Laney and Jaxon Recer of Pottsboro, Brandt and Carson Brown; beloved cousins, Danna Lewis and Linda Gates.

The family of Joan King wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Singh and staff at Denison Davita, TMC Home Health and nurses Christine H. and Lonnie B, and all of the staff at Guardian Hospice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store