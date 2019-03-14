Resources More Obituaries for Joan Polus Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Polus

Obituary Flowers Joan Polus, 88, passed away on March 8, 2019 in Melissa Texas.



Joan was born in Toledo Ohio to Walter and Josephine Gryczewski on May 21, 1930. She married John D. Polus on June 13, 1959 in Toledo. She graduated from Mary Manse College the same year. She worked as a school teacher for many years in and around the Toledo area.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, brothers Edward and Walter Gryczewski, sisters Helen Gryczewski, Jessie Hoffer and Helen Dutkiewicz.

Joan is survived by daughter Barbara Wilson and son John (Debra) Polus. Grandchildren Lara (Wade) Coggins, Leigh Wilson, Andrew (Megan) Mastic, Alex Mastic, John, Molly, Emma, Callie, Nicholas, Maggie, Daniel, Jennie, Cassie, Henry, Ella, Ryan and Gianna Polus. Great grandchildren, Bryan, Lane, and Reid Coggins and Sarah, Audrey, Caroline and Luke Mastic and Sister Lottie Kollins.





Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to St. Jude Catholic Church, Allen TX or The Ursuline Sisters of Toledo Ohio. The family of Joan wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the members of St Jude Parish and especially Joan's CHRP sisters and Hospice Plus for all their support.



Rosary will be at 9:45 am Saturday March 16, 2019 at St. Jude Church, Allen TX.

Funeral services will be held following the rosary at 10:30 am, Saturday March 16, 2019 at St. Jude Church. Burial will follow the service immediately at the church's columbarium.





