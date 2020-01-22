|
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held for Joan Virginia (Friske) Sandmann, who passed from this life on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Father Martin Castaneda of St. Mary's Parish will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, with a Rosary to be held at 6:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
Joan was born on February 18, 1937 in Muenster, Texas to Martin and Martha Friske. She was raised in Muenster and Lindsay and attended schools in that area. She met her husband, Bernard Sandmann and they married on March 2, 1957 and enjoyed 62 wonderful years of marriage. They had three children, Stephen, Roger, and Karen. She worked several places, including Texas Instruments for over 25 years and St. Mary's Catholic School. After retirement, she enjoyed substitute teaching and volunteering at St. Mary's in a number of roles.
She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Parish and she loved her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She loved to travel the world with her husband and camp with the family. She was a strong, independent, proud woman and a great example to all of us.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and her brother. She is survived by her husband, Bernard, of Sherman; two sons: Stephen Sandmann and wife Laura of Howe, Roger Sandmann and wife Shelley of Whitesboro; daughter Karen Vanneste and husband Ron of Pottsboro; eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 727 S. Travis St., Sherman, Texas, 75090, in Joan's name.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020