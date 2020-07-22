Joan Stallings, a resident of Calera, Oklahoma, joined her beloved Savior on July 20, 2020 at the age of 84. A celebration of her life will be held at the Calera 1st Baptist Church in Calera, Oklahoma at 10:00 AM on Thursday July 23, 2020 with Bro. Jacob Toews officiating. Her final resting place will be the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Stallings is survived by her children, Kim Scoggin and husband Phillip of Durant, Oklahoma, Monte Stallings of Calera, Oklahoma, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, siblings, James Simmons of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Pauline Moore of Prescott, Arizona.

The service for Mrs. Stallings will also available by live stream on our FB page Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

