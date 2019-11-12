|
|
Joan (Dyer) Sullivan, passed away November 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born April 12, 1939 in Durant, Oklahoma and was the only child to Clarence and Bess Dyer.
She was a homemaker and stay at home mom. She was a selfless lady and loved her family beyond words. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at the age of 72yrs and battled with it for 8 years, with grace and God.
She loved the Oklahoma Sooners and Toby Keith.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Kym Beezley of Sherman; and son, Kirk Sullivan of Sherman; grandchildren, Kyle Banign and husband Tim of Fort Worth, Bailee Edwards and husband Thomas of Oklahoma City; and Teague Sullivan of Oklahoma City.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Sullivan after 63years of marriage. Her parents, Clarence (Snookie) and Bess Dyer.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday November 16, 2019 5-7 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice Plus 100 W Lamberth Rd. Ste C Sherman, Texas 75092
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019