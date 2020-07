Or Copy this URL to Share

DORCHESTER–Joan Vincent, age 82, of Dorchester, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home in Dorchester, Texas.

The family will have a private graveside at Akers Cemetery in Sherman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

