JoAnn Cartwright Belz was born June 6, 1934, as the oldest child of Florence Elizabeth Scholle Cartwright and John Franklin Cartwright Jr in Otto, AR. She took her last breath and went to be with the Lord Monday, September 23, 2019, in a home hospice in Willis, TX. She was 85 years old. Her life changed dramatically last September when the love of her life, her husband Richard, whom she had married July 2, 1960 at the Mount Carmel church in Otto, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He passed away on October 13, 2018. She stayed with her son Benji from that time onward, but the effects of that loss were always present.
JoAnn is survived by her two sons, Richard Michael Belz of The Woodlands, TX, and John Benjamin Belz of Houston, TX. JoAnn also has one granddaughter, Brittany Renee, who is attending the University of Arkansas. Additionally, she is survived by her 2 younger brothers, Jerry Cartwright and Lynn Cartwright; and as well by her 2 younger sisters, Patsy Kahn and Mary Tankersley. Her younger sister, Betty Cartwright passed in 1986. JoAnn and Richard were members of the Howe United Methodist Church since 1978.
JoAnn graduated from Arkansas State Teachers College, Conway, AR, in 1956 with her teaching degree. Her first job brought her from the small town of Otto all the way up to House Springs, MO where she taught home economics at Northwest High School. This is where she soon met Richard Herman Belz and they began their lifelong journey together. In the fall of 1962, they moved south to Cuba, MO where she continued teaching to help put Richard through engineering college at Rolla. In 1968 they moved to Plano, TX when Richard began working for Texas Instruments. JoAnn was devoted to her children and took time away from teaching to ensure both boys were cared for until older. She resumed teaching, this time special education, at both Tioga and Collinsville, and retired in 2000.
JoAnn was the most sweet, gentle, and caring woman, as well as a devoted wife and mother. Her upbringing in rural Arkansas instilled strong roots in both family and God which she carried with a simple grace and strength. Some of her fondest memories were growing up in Otto, helping out around her parents' general mercantile store, and spending time with her extended family on their farm. She never let her family down and tried to care for them until the last. She quietly affected and changed lives with students she taught and lifelong friendships she made while teaching. Now reunited with Richard in Heaven, the rest of us eagerly look to the day Jesus calls us home to be with them.
A graveside funeral service is planned through Scoggins Funeral Home of Van Alstyne, at the Hall Cemetery in Howe, TX on Sunday, September 29, 2019
