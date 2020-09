JOANN HALE

JoAnn Connelly Hale passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center.JoAnn is survived by her family, children, DeeDee Baird of Merritt Island, FL; Deborah Stanley, of Denison, TX; Johnny Connelly of Howe, TX; Grover Hale of Denison, TX; Donna Blincoe of Denison, TX; and Gary Hale of Denison, TX; nineteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery with Rev. Robert Blincoe officiating in Pottsboro.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.