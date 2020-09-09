JOANN HALE

JoAnn Connelly Hale passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center.
JoAnn is survived by her family, children, DeeDee Baird of Merritt Island, FL; Deborah Stanley, of Denison, TX; Johnny Connelly of Howe, TX; Grover Hale of Denison, TX; Donna Blincoe of Denison, TX; and Gary Hale of Denison, TX; nineteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery with Rev. Robert Blincoe officiating in Pottsboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.