Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101

JOANNE MILLER WALKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE MILLER WALKER Obituary
Funeral services for Joanne Miller Walker "Granny Jo" age 74 of Sherman, Texas will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Luella Cemetery.
Joanne passed away on Thursday, February 20th in Sherman.
She was born on September 22, 1945 in Denton, Texas. She worked and retired from Texas Instruments in Sherman. Joanne loved the outdoors, fishing, animals, trips to the casino's and above all she loved all of her family.
Lovingly known as "Granny Jo", Joanne is survived by one daughter, Sherri Miller and Rene' Julian of Sherman, TX, one son, Dusty Miller and wife Cheryl of Luella, TX, seven grandchildren, Meagan Lynch, Hunter Lynch, Cade Miller, Halten Miller, Chase Brown and Ashlea Aguirre and husband Alex. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Delanie Eacret, Caysen Lynch, Willow Lynch, Ayden Aguirre and Audrea Aguirre.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The online register book may be signed www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -