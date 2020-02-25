|
Funeral services for Joanne Miller Walker "Granny Jo" age 74 of Sherman, Texas will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Luella Cemetery.
Joanne passed away on Thursday, February 20th in Sherman.
She was born on September 22, 1945 in Denton, Texas. She worked and retired from Texas Instruments in Sherman. Joanne loved the outdoors, fishing, animals, trips to the casino's and above all she loved all of her family.
Lovingly known as "Granny Jo", Joanne is survived by one daughter, Sherri Miller and Rene' Julian of Sherman, TX, one son, Dusty Miller and wife Cheryl of Luella, TX, seven grandchildren, Meagan Lynch, Hunter Lynch, Cade Miller, Halten Miller, Chase Brown and Ashlea Aguirre and husband Alex. She is also survived by five great grandchildren, Delanie Eacret, Caysen Lynch, Willow Lynch, Ayden Aguirre and Audrea Aguirre.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020