BONHAM–Funeral services for Jocelyn Deloris Jones, age 83, of Bonham, TX will be at 2:00 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Bonham. Visitation will be held just prior to the service starting at 1:00 pm. Chaplain Jeremy Durig will officiate. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Roxton, TX.

Jocelyn Deloris Jones went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Jocelyn leaves behind daughter, DeLisa Catalane and husband Bill of Sherman, son Bill Jones and wife Solinda of Carrollton, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, her sister Jimmye Hancock and several nieces and nephews.

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham is in charge of arrangements.

