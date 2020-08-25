1/
JOCELYN DELORIS JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOCELYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM–Funeral services for Jocelyn Deloris Jones, age 83, of Bonham, TX will be at 2:00 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Bonham. Visitation will be held just prior to the service starting at 1:00 pm. Chaplain Jeremy Durig will officiate. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Roxton, TX.
Jocelyn Deloris Jones went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Jocelyn leaves behind daughter, DeLisa Catalane and husband Bill of Sherman, son Bill Jones and wife Solinda of Carrollton, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, her sister Jimmye Hancock and several nieces and nephews.
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved