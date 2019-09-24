Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Joe "Milano" Alyousef


1957 - 2019
Joe "Milano" Alyousef Obituary
Joe 'Milano' Alyousef was born December 4th, 1957 and passed suddenly on September 19th, 2019
He loved his wife and family more than could ever be expressed. Joe was the owner of Milano's Pizza for 30 years where he made many friends and became a favorite local pizza joint in Bells, TX. He loved to be out on the tractor with his cows, but making pizzas was his passion, memorizing most orders.
He is survived by his wife, Kelli; his son, Jordan; step-children, Meagan Thackerson, and Peyton and wife Malia Thackerson, and many, many other loved ones. A private service was held over the weekend.
Services were under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home and Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019
