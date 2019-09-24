|
Joe 'Milano' Alyousef was born December 4th, 1957 and passed suddenly on September 19th, 2019
He loved his wife and family more than could ever be expressed. Joe was the owner of Milano's Pizza for 30 years where he made many friends and became a favorite local pizza joint in Bells, TX. He loved to be out on the tractor with his cows, but making pizzas was his passion, memorizing most orders.
He is survived by his wife, Kelli; his son, Jordan; step-children, Meagan Thackerson, and Peyton and wife Malia Thackerson, and many, many other loved ones. A private service was held over the weekend.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019