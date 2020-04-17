Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
JOE B. SCRUGGS


1959 - 2020
JOE B. SCRUGGS Obituary
SHERMAN–Joe B. Scruggs, 61, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison with his wife and family present.
Public viewing will be Saturday, April 18, 2020 beginning at 9 A.M. until noon at Waldo Funeral Home. Burial will be private, family only, in the Veteran's Garden at West Hill Cemetery, Sherman.
FOR YOUR HEALTH AND OURS, THERE WILL BE NO GATHERING DURING VIEWING.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals at Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020
