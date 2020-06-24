Joe Charles McGrew, a man of God, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Durant, Oklahoma at the age of 89.

Joe is survived by his wife, Lora Louise McGrew of the home, and Sister Robbie Nicholson of Del City, Oklahoma.

Visitation for Joe will be from 1:00-2:00pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Caddo, Oklahoma. Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Caddo, Oklahoma with Rev. John Kinsey and Rev. Clifford Joines officiating. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

