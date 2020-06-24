JOE CHARLES MCGREW
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Charles McGrew, a man of God, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Durant, Oklahoma at the age of 89.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lora Louise McGrew of the home, and Sister Robbie Nicholson of Del City, Oklahoma.
Visitation for Joe will be from 1:00-2:00pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Caddo, Oklahoma. Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene in Caddo, Oklahoma with Rev. John Kinsey and Rev. Clifford Joines officiating. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved