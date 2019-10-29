|
Funeral services for Mr. Joe Earl Call, age 88, of Bonham, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Wise Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lee Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Arledge Ridge Cemetery. Mr. Call passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his residence in Bonham.
Mr. Call was born on September 7, 1931 in Leonard, Texas, the son of Fredrick Shasteen Call and Olivia Mae Meek Call. He attended schools in Whitewright, Leonard and Bailey. He married Florence Ann Rogers on April 16, 1955 at the Baptist Parsonage in Bailey, Texas. He worked for DeRose Industries 5 years before going to work for General Cable and retiring after 33 years. He delivered auto parts for NAPA and O'Reilly's Auto Parts in Bonham. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Bonham for many years. Mr. Call enjoyed working in the yard and loved to be outside. He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Newton Call and sisters, Mary Frances Huff and Freddie Mae Call.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Call of Bonham; daughters, Letha Jo Montgomery and husband Donnie of Rockwall, Texas and Beverly Ann Knox and husband Charlie of Haslet, Texas; granddaughter, Tiffany Montgomery of Rockwall, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Haley, Jessica, and Mark; and one great-great-granddaughter, Trinity; and two step-grandchildren, Chris Knox and Rachel Knox; and three step-great-grandsons, Jacob, Holden, and Hunter; numerous nieces, nephews; and extended family; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Barry Burleson, Billy Burleson, Larry Call, Billy Rogers, Ronnie Rogers and Pat Barnhart.
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019