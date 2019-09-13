|
Joe Ed Furr, 79, of Sherman, Texas, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Services will be at the Western Heights Church of Christ on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. James Tackett and the staff of The Texas Normal Singing School will officiate. The family will greet friends on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home.
Mr. Furr was born September 15, 1939, in Brownwood, Texas, to Edgar and Leroy Smith Furr. Furr graduated from the University of Corpus Christi in 1961 and soon began his lifelong ministry as a preacher for the Church of Christ, a career that took him from East Texas, where he married Thana Sue Norris in 1966, and to Louisiana, the Dallas area, and Arkansas. In 1986, he obtained a Masters in Business Administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Ultimately, Furr came to preach at the Travis Street Church of Christ in Sherman, Texas, in 1983, a congregation whose growing membership allowed for its transformation into the Western Heights Church of Christ in 1993, from which he retired in 2011, after over 28 years in the ministry there. Another lifelong endeavor was Furr's leadership of the Texas Normal Singing School, a church worship education program started by his father in 1946, which continues to operate on the campus of Abilene Christian University.
His hobbies were learning and teaching, part of which he practiced in serving as an adjunct in the business department at Grayson County College for many years.
Survivors include his wife, Thana Sue Furr of Sherman, Texas, and his sons Darren Furr and wife Elizabeth of Dallas, Texas, and David Furr of Dallas, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar and Leroy Furr, and brother John Furr of San Antonio, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019