Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Whitesboro, TX
Joe Lee Dell Chancellor Obituary
Joe Lee Dell Chancellor, 81, of Whitesboro, died Thursday Whitesboro Health and Rehab.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. The Rev. Terry Barnett will officiate. A visitation was held Saturday at Meador Funeral Home.
He is survived by son, Joe Chancellor Jr. of Gordonville, daughter, Janet Odom of Denison, daughter, Judy Taylor of Lannius, daughter, Janie Lewis of Gordonville, and 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren,
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 2, 2019
