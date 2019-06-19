Joe Mac Swindle, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019. He was born April 20, 1928 in Sherman to Joseph Grady Swindle and Suzanne Bernice (McCampbell) Swindle. Mac lived his childhood in Sherman, joining the Travis Street Methodist Church in 1941 and continuing his membership after the move to First Methodist Church at its present location. After graduation from Sherman High School he enrolled at Texas A and M, where he graduated with a Bachelor Degree of Science in Civil Engineering. After college graduation, he served in the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in Japan, with the rank of second lieutenant. Upon completion of his tour of duty, Mac joined the Texas Highway Department (now Texas Department of Transportation) as an instrument man, rising to the rank of Senior Resident Engineer for Grayson County in his last sixteen years prior to retirement in 1983. Mac was particularly proud of the department's design of pedestrian bridges over old Highway 75.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane (Shearin) Swindle, whom he married in the Little Chapel in the Woods on the TSCW campus (now Texas Women's University) in Denton on March 29, 1952. He is also survived by his son, Mark Christopher Swindle and wife, Jane; two grandchildren, Mason Swindle and Laura McKenzie Swindle Enriquez and husband, David; one great-grandchild, Max Enriquez; and son-in-law, Rick Hemingway. He was preceded in death by daughter, Margaret Susan Hemingway.

As many residents of Sherman can attest, Mary Jane and Mac loved to take long walks almost every day. Mac also enjoyed swimming at Austin College, coffee klatches with friends, spending hours on the computer, traveling throughout the U.S. and Mexico, reading, and of course the cure-all of all cure-alls, watching television. Mary Jane and Mac felt like it was important to lead a healthy lifestyle, including plenty of exercise, even in their later years.

Mac loved spending time with his family, and he had great respect for his friends and coworkers. He will be missed by his family very much.

Visitation will be held 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Rev. Joe Ed Coolsby officiating. Burial will follow at Westhill Cemetery in Sherman.