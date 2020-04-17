|
|
Joe Page Jr., 90, of Whitesboro, was called to his eternal home on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Joe was born on August 18, 1929 in Sadler, Texas to Joe and Etta (Perryman) Page. He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Grace Patterson on June 7, 1950 in Sherman, Texas. Joe served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. He retired from American National Insurance after over 20 years of service. He loved to shell pecans and work in his gardens when he was able. Joe was a big Cowboys fan and loved to listen to the ball games and news on his radio.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia Grace Page, daughter, Sandra McWhorter and husband, Joe of Fort Worth; daughter, Debra Rios of Galveston; four grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Etta Page, sister Thecla Blassingame and brother, Melvin Page.
Graveside services honoring Joe will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020