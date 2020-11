Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe Ramirez JR, age 84, of Bonham, TX, passed away at Wilson N Jones Hospital Sherman, TX on Monday, November 9, 2020. Mr. Ramirez was born on June 6, 1936 in Kingsville, TX to Joe Ramirez SR & Rebecca Alvarez Ramirez.

He is survived by his niece; Nikki smith of Leesburg, GA

No service is planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

