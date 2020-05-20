Home

Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
JOE "BUDDY" RIDENOUR


1956 - 2020
JOE "BUDDY" RIDENOUR Obituary
Joe "Buddy" Ridenour, 63, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Buddy was born in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas on November 13, 1956, the son of Joe Thomas and Barbara Jean (Mathis) Ridenour. He graduated from Denison High School and worked as a production manager.
He was a HUGE Texas Longhorns fan and loved to grow a garden, especially roses.
He is survived by his step-son, Nathan Palmer of Denison; step-daughter, Ashley Pixler of Fort Worth, Texas; brother-in-law, John Brasseaux, of Denison; brother, Thomas Ridenour of Carencro, LA; sister, Dawn Ann Ridenour of DeRidder, LA and niece, Alyssa Ridenour of Mesquite, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Pat Ridenour.
Due to the concern for the COVID-19 emergency, a small graveside service will be held for him, at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Reverend Jody Shires, Sr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 8900 Carpenter Frwy, Dallas, TX 75247.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 20, 2020
