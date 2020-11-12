Joe T. Tyndell, 90, of Denison, passed away peacefully on November 9 due to complications of a stroke and coronavirus.

He was born April 16, 1930 in Annona, Texas, and grew up in nearby Clarksville. He spent his career in the US Air Force with international assignments in Pakistan, the Philippines and Japan. He had US assignments in Alaska, Colorado, Alabama and Texas. Throughout his life he had a passion for collecting antiques. He was a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed. He was married to Thelma Alice Giddings for 47 years until her death in 1996. He married Bonnie Carpenter, of Denison, in 2008. He was a member of Parkside Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife Bonnie, he is survived by daughter Pam Weaver (Rex) and son Danny Tyndell (Janet), Terri Walsh, stepdaughter, all of Denison and Kenna Clements (Gary), stepdaughter, of Pottsboro. He was very proud of his 5 grandchildren Ryan, Melissa and Megan Weaver, and Jordan (Anita) and Ariel Tyndell, and his great grandson Elijah Tyndell. He is survived by his brothers Mack and Harry Tyndell and sister Annette Forsyth. He is preceded in death by wife Thelma and his brothers Bob Tyndell of Canton and Mike and Ronnie Tyndell of Mineola.

Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Denison Helping Hands Food Pantry or the Pacesetters of Parkside Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store