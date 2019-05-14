Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Leonard
701 N Cedar St
Leonard, TX 75452
(903) 587-3336
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Leonard Cemetery
Joe W. Gilbert


1947 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Joe W. Gilbert Obituary
Joe W. Gilbert, 71, of Leonard, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Leonard Manor.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Leonard Cemetery. Charles E. Wrenn will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard.
He is survived by wife, Shirley Vinson Gilbert, of Leonard; son Anthony Gilbert, of Plano; daughter Amy Simpson, of Whitewright; brother Billy Gilbert, of Leonard; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 14, 2019
