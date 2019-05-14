|
Joe W. Gilbert, 71, of Leonard, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Leonard Manor.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Leonard Cemetery. Charles E. Wrenn will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home of Leonard.
He is survived by wife, Shirley Vinson Gilbert, of Leonard; son Anthony Gilbert, of Plano; daughter Amy Simpson, of Whitewright; brother Billy Gilbert, of Leonard; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 14, 2019
