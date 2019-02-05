Funeral services for Joe Weldon Pate, age 77, of Windom, Texas will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Windom Baptist Church. Bro. Judd Strawbridge will officiate. Interment will follow at Windom Cemetery. Mr. Pate passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home.

Joe Weldon Pate was born on October 26, 1941 in Windom to Dennis Allen and Inez Faye (Doremus) Pate. He worked for the City of Sherman Water Department where he retired.

Joe is survived by children, Ricky Pate and wife Brandi Pate, Sandra Doty, Pam Masterson, Jody Petty, Bonita Hunter, Tim Pate and wife Stacy and Becky Jones. He is also survived by brothers, Mack Pate and wife Sherry and Dan Pate and wife Pat; sister, Betty Belcher and husband George; nineteen grandchildren and twenty-five great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Inez Pate, son, Jeffery Pate, and great granddaughter, Lola Masterson.

Cody Hunter, Jeremy Pate, Tyler Little, Christopher Stanley, Johnny Pate, and Corey Pate will be the providing pallbearers.

Family visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel Bonham, from 6 to 89 p.m..

The family would like to thank Dr. Benson, Dr. Joshi, Dr. Roque, Dr. Kable and Dr. Tegala for the great care they gave their dad.

