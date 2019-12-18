|
JoeAnn C. Garrison, 88, of Bonham, passed away Dec. 14, 2019 at her home after constant loving care by Mildred Holcomb, Erica Taylor and Linda Keeling. She had commonality with one of them as they shared the philosophy from the TJ Max commercial "Never the same place twice." Our gratitude goes out to Dr. Ben Tegala who provided excellent care to her. She was born in Jefferson City, MO on Oct. 4, 1931 to Joseph T. and Mary F. (Wright) Lockwood. She graduated from Rosedale High School, Kansas side of Kansas City.
She was an office manager and medical assistant most of her adult life. She was a real estate sales and investor in Indiana, Austin, TX and northern Virginia. Her last employment was for a plastic surgeon in Vienna, VA. Her most famous patient was former President Harry Truman of Independence, MO.
JoeAnn married Durrell 'Gary' Garrison on Dec. 31, 1969. She and Gary moved to Mildred, KS in 1993 where they raised cattle and enjoyed the quiet life this area afforded while becoming friends with many wonderful country people. She relocated them to the North Texas area in 2013 near where Gary grew up and they became members of the First Christian Church in Bonham, TX. She supported him totally in their moves to Utah, Southern California, Austin, TX (3 times), Indiana and the Washington, D.C. area.
JoeAnn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James M. Lockwood.
Survivors are her husband of nearly 50 years, Gary Garrison, of Bonham; son, Michael Payne and wife, Peggy of Carrollton, MO; daughter, Crystal Schock and husband, Ronnie of Lenexa, KS; and son, Russell Switzer and wife, Elena of New York City, NY; four grandchildren, Rev. Jeremy Payne and wife, Chancy of Carrollton, MO, Chad Chapman and David Chapman and wife, Nicole, all of Pacific City, Oregon and Tracy Glanville and husband, Travis of McCloth, KS; six great-grandchildren, Sierra and Myra Payne, Bianca and Anthony Pepe, Keira Glanville and Fiona Chapman; and sister-in-law, LaNell Lockwood of Jamesport, MO.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Wise Funeral Home in Bonham, TX for her church family and friends. There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the 2 p.m. Thursday service at the First Baptist Church in Kemp, OK. Burial will follow in Kemp Cemetery. Rev. Roger Spears will officiate.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, David Chapman, Chad Chapman, Ronnie Schock, Hank Garrison and
Rick Cascia.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or a .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019