Joel Randolph Pitts, 80 years old of Van Alstyne, Texas, passed away on August 28, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1939 in Burrow, Texas. He is the son of the late John and Eula Pitts.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years Mary Flanagan Pitts; son Randall E. Pitts and wife JoAnn Pitts of Duncan, Oklahoma; Sharla (Pitts) Thornhill and husband David Thornhill of Van Alstyne, Texas; son Carey B. Pitts and wife Holly Pitts of Shreveport, Louisiana; fifteen grandchildren: Kara Hardy and husband Matt; Jared Thornhill and wife Heather; Kelton Pitts and wife Blair; Bethany Pitts; Kedric Pitts and fiance Shelby; Braden Pitts; Taryn Campeau and husband Stephen; Kalyn Pitts; Greyson Pitts; Ethan Pitts; eight great grandchildren: Makenley, Shaily, Jaron, Broxton, Kaia, Adliegh, Liam, and Dex. One sister: Wanda Minchey of Van Alstyne, Texas and many other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and two sisters.
Joel graduated from Gunter High School in 1958. He married Mary Ruth Flanagan on February 20, 1960. He was a long time minister of the gospel. He loved the Lord and the plan of salvation. He enjoyed spending time with family, singing, music, and playing games. Joel was an avid salesman and paper route courrier for many years.
Visitation was held Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 6 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Texas. Reverend Robert Myre and various ministers will officiate.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.