JOEL ROBERT FOLLOWELL
Joel Robert Followell (Bob), 61, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at UT Southwest in Dallas, Texas.
Bob is survived by his family, wife, Valerie, children, Brannon Followell, Edwin Christma, Katherine Snavely (Bryan) and Alisa Hamel (Brian); grandchildren, Savanna, Samantha, Kaden, Claire and Lydia; great grandson, Josiah; brothers, Jack Hogue (Anita) and Kenneth Followell (Tabitha) and niece Kenlee. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Sammy Hogue and Kevin Followell.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Mitchell officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
