Joel Robert Followell (Bob), 61, returned to his heavenly home on October 2, 2020 after a short illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his final days and gave him peace.
Bob was born to the late James Robert and Emma Jane (Mutz) Followell April 2, 1959 in Oildale California. Bob's family moved with his father's job and he lived in Colorado, Arizona and Oklahoma where he graduated from Kingston High School in 1977
Bob liked to work with his hands and that led him to working in a career of industrial maintenance. Bob worked at the Katy Railroad as a welder, Fisher Control, Libby Owens Ford, Alcoa and was currently the Assistant Chief Engineer at DXC Data Center in Plano with CBRE
Bob met Valerie when they worked at LOF and they were married on December 12, 1992 and celebrated nearly 29 years of marriage.
Bob was very intelligent. Living in the Arizona desert in his youth he read a lot and could tell you anything about a car with just a glance. He was graced with the title The King of Useless Information by his children but when they needed to know an answer to a question it was ultimately the King they came to. Bob also played the guitar and liked to sing. He had the gift of word and was an excellent writer and story teller. On his Harley or in the RV Bob and Val loved to travel. To the gulf or the mountains of Colorado or to visit his family in Arizona he was happy on the road. During the Christmas season he would put on that red suit and bring many smiles to children's faces. What brought him great joy was Masonry. Bob was a member of Billie Mosse Lodge #1152 where he had served as Worshipful Master and currently was the Chaplin, Indivisible Friends Commandry #13, Sherman Chapter #62 and Council #43, North Texas York Rite College #118 North Texas Priory #73. Bob was also in the Scottish Rite and a Shriner. Bob was also a member of Gate City Chapter #77 and Carpenters Chapter #183 Order of the Eastern Star.
Bob is survived by his wife, Valerie, children, Brannon Followell (Imoneta), Edwin Christman (Charity), Katherine Snavely (Bryan) and Alisa Hamel (Brian); grandchildren, Savanna, Samantha, Kaden, Claire and Lydia; great grandson, Josiah; brothers, Jack Hogue (Anita) and Kenneth Followell (Tabitha) and niece Kenlee. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Sammy Hogue and Kevin Followell.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Mark Mitchell and Stephen Suffron officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time.
