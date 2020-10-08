Joel Robert Followell (Bob), 61, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 after a short illness.

Bob is survived by his family, wife, Valerie, children, Brannon Followell, Edwin Christman, Katherine Snavely and Alisa Hamel; five grandchildren, one great grandson, brothers, Jack Hogue and Kenneth Followell and one niece.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Mark Mitchell and Stephen Suffron officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

