JOHN ADIAN

HOWE, TX-John Wayland Adian entered Heaven's gates on September 28, 2020. He was 79 years old.
John Wayland was born to John Frank and Maggie Mae Adian on November 7, 1940 in Simmons, Texas. He graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1959, where he lettered in football, basketball, and track.
John Wayland moved to New Mexico in 1960 where he met his wife Kay, at Max's Drive-In Restaurant. They married a year later in Artesia and went on to have two children, Tim and Tammy. He joined the United States Army in 1962, was a veteran of the Vietnam War, and honorably served his country for twenty years, retiring in 1982. During his time in the military, he was stationed throughout the U.S. and overseas, including Germany, and Korea. After retiring from the military, he spent time working in Saudi Arabia and on the east coast. Later, he and Kay opened a print shop together in Central Texas, before officially retiring in 2003 and moving to Howe, Texas.
After retirement, John Wayland spent more time traveling, as he loved history and seeing new things. He spent hours in his woodworking shop and enjoyed donating homemade items to children and church fundraisers. He loved being outside, either working on his lawn or flowerbeds or just watching hummingbirds and martins. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan all his life. Later in life, he developed an appreciation for the performing arts and often attended live performances.
Family was the most important thing to John Wayland and nothing gave him more joy than spending time with the people he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Kay and his two children Tim and Tammy, his grandchildren Heather, Brittany, and Hannah, and seven great grandchildren.
John Wayland is preceded in death by his parents, John Frank and Maggie Mae, and his siblings Laquan and Norman. He is survived by siblings, Maudie, George, Betty Maye, James, and Mary Nell.
John Wayland loved helping children at Christmas. Memorial donations may be made to either Toy for Tots at https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/Default.aspx
or the Salvation Army Christmas Tree at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/brighten-the-holidays/
Visitation will be held 2:00PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Howe, 810 N Denny St., Howe, TX 75459. It will be followed by a Celebration of Life Service starting at 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Howe.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, Van Alstyne, Texas. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.