John Alden Senecal, age 94, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Pilot Point Nursing Home.
John was born June 16, 1925 in White Township, New Jersey to Edward and Christina Geneva (King) Senecal. John married Mary Alice Wilson in 1962. John served in the United States Navy and Air Force in both WWII and the Korean war. He retired from the Air Force and Texas Instruments.
John is survived by his daughters, Linda Taylor and husband Bill of Mechansville, Virginia, Penny Emory and husband Steve of Denison, Tammy Lillibridge and
husband Dean of Sherman, Ginger Rodgers and Larry of Tom Bean, Texas. Grandchildren,, Billy Taylor, Stacey and husband, Chris Baumgardner, Steven and wife Naomi Emory, Amanda and husband Daniel Knox, Kalee Perdue, Dillon and wife Julie Lillibridge, Keaton and wife Bethany Lillibridge, Justin Rodgers, Mark Rodgers, Trey and wife Melody Rodgers, Jared and wife Brittany Rodgers and Emily Rodgers. John is also
survived by several great grandchildren, Reed Baumgardner, Liam Baumgardner, Aden Knox, Easton Knox, Wylder Knox, Tatum Hanson, Landon Rodgers, Tylin Rodgers, Ainslee Lillibridge and Gunner Lillibridge. Sister in law, Jeannie Barrick and husband
Noel.
The Family would like to say a Special Thank You to Sherri Jordan, who took care of our dad for many years.
John was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at New Life United Penecostal Church in Anna, Texas. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019