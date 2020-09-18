John Allen Harvey passed away at his home on September 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born October 6, 1960 in Sherman, Texas to Catherine and Joe Harvey who preceded him in death. He graduated from Tom Bean High School. John is survived by his brothers Dr. Donald Harvey of Portland, Oregon and Jerry Harvey of Corinth, Texas. His children Amie (Kyle) Pribble of Sherman, Cody (Theresa) Scrivner of Princeton, Joseph Harvey of Dallas, and Kyle Whitehurst of Denison. Six grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Those who knew John will remember his infectious personality. They will agree no matter how mad you might be at him he would find a way back in your good graces. John was a jack of all trades-nothing he couldn't do (or at least willing to try). Some of his best stories growing up were ones that included his brothers and cousins. The stories he would tell came alive because of his smile and larger than life laugh. John had enduring friendships that have withstood the good, bad, and crazy times.
He tackled his cancer like most everything in his life; he just kept going. Sitting still wasn't something John did very well. The only time he might not have been late was if you weren't expecting him. John would be the first to tell you he has made many mistakes along the way, but in the end, he knew the Lord and is now reunited with his mother and father.
